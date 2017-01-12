Berlin's Claims of 'Moscow's Hacker Attacks' on OSCE Unsubstantiated

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Berlin's statements on Russia's alleged involvement in cyberattacks on the infrastructure of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) are unsubstantiated, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"Continuing the topic regarding hackers, I would like to say that Germany continues to fuel tensions around Russia's alleged attempts to influence the internal political processes in Germany. And this information carousel includes German media and official structures," Zakharova said.

"It is regrettable that Berlin apparently decided to follow in the footsteps of the outgoing [US] administration, without thinking about the consequences for the Russian-German relations," she told reporters.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!