'Trump is Pro-US and Will Defend His Country's Interests' - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Moscow does not believe that the process of restoration of relations with Washington will be easy, Donald Trump is a pro-US, not pro-Russian, president, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"I do not believe that it will be easy. [Trump] is a person who is the president of the United States. He is not pro-Russian, he is pro-US, and he will defend his country’s interests," Zakharova told a briefing.

