Moscow Ready to Resume Normal Dialogue With Washington

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow is ready to resume normal dialogue with Washington and has optimistic expectations of future US policies conducted by the Trump administration, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

""We are ready for that…It is not a question of our attitude to a certain country, it is a question of our basic foreign policy principle: we are open and ready for dialogue, despite existing difficulties and conflicting views on many problems," ministry's spokeswoman maria Zakharova said at a weekly news briefing.

Zakharova stressed that Moscow is optimistic in its expectations of the new US administration under President Donald Trump and proposes the expedient resumption of the work of the Russia-US presidential commission.