US Decision on MANPADS Delivery to Syria 'Insane' - Russian Foreign Ministry

In December 2016, US President Obama signed a determination waiving legal restrictions on US provision of defense articles to allies in Syria.
"[The US], without solving any previous problems, decided to set their hands of Syria," Zakharova said. "It resulted in that, de-facto, in the last months the US administration did nothing apart from making an insane decision to deliver MANPADS there."
The civil war in Syria has been ongoing since March 2011. On September 30, 2015, following a request from Syrian President Bashar Assad, Russia launched the aerial operation in Syria against the positions of Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) and Nusra Front (renamed into Jebhat Fatah ash-Sham in 2016) international terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and a number of other countries.
A nationwide ceasefire in Syria was brokered by Russia and Turkey and later approved by the United Nations. The ceasefire deal in Syria has been in effect since December 30. The truce is expected to be followed by peace talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana later this month.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The terrorist American government and its sheeple will continue to be hated globally. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete U.S armed, trained terrorists in Turkey, Qatar, Jordan , with U.K, France, Germany and much more help to TOPPLE ASSAD, Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Obama is really very bad looser which only shows that his real dwelling would be the best suited in Jungle of Congo sharing it with more intelligent gorillas to learn something about mutual respect and working with other people as equal and hones person.
Mitach2002
A more greed filled corrupt nation doesn't exist.
cast235
Today is a BATTLE for water. Russia should be in that battle. And end ALL that is NOT government. Or want to be there 300 years fighting?ALSO bring a ship that process water fast and send it to the population!!!
Don't let the causer's of the Syrian demise walk OFF it or go playing the SAVOR'S Is BEST to get Syria into EEU or SCO.. And CSTO where this will had been fix since day A.
slimyfox
Obama is seriously bad person and I wonder if these who awarded him with Nobel Prize are sorry now for their 100% wrong decision, or they are brainwashed as well that they see some kind of Messiah of devil in him. As Trump once said he is technically Muslim as he was born to Muslim father and "Christian" mother. She might be prior to marriage a Christian but every Muslim has holly duty to convert person from other religion to Islam. However according to Koran and Sharia Law as his father was Muslim he become Muslim as well, beside that he grew in Kenya in his grand parents hut as 100% Muslim attending 5x a day prayers. So, knowing that it is quite clear to understand that he feels more for ISIL than for EU let alone Russia.
His actions are as that they would be conducted by Gulf Royals who are all Wahhabi nurtured and live as such. Hussein al Obama bin Barack is so vicious person that he would deserve to be put on International Criminal Court in Hague and prosecuted for all war crimes he committed.
I find interesting that despite fact that he would be never ever extradited to ICC in Hague not just because his immunity and exemption from possible prosecution but because every USA leader would in some point in time be pressured by USA oligarchs (neocons) to do something terribly wrong. These gray shadows members of Bilderberg shadowy group of money rulers believe and actually have in hands all means to exert enough pressure on whoever rules USA.
Trump is not exception and that is why Russia should continue with preparations as that tomorrow there will be nuclear war, but needs to work as that there will be a 1000 years of peace and prosper.
Hope someone in Russia will send to Hussein el Obama bin Barack a box with bananas as symbolic gesture to acknowledge his great leadership.