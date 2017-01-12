Register
16:09 GMT +312 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Chinese employees of the Addis Ababa / Djibouti train line stand at the Feri train station in Addis Ababa on September 24, 2016. With Chinese conductors at the helm, a fleet of shiny new trains will on October 5, 2016 begin plying a new route from the Ethiopian capital to Djibouti, in a major boost to both economies

    China Ramps Up 'Railway Diplomacy' in Africa Seeking Power Projection

    © AFP 2016/ Zacharias ABUBEKER
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 9101

    China’s encouragement to African countries to sign up to the “One Belt, One Road” initiative is being ably supported by Beijing’s “railway diplomacy” on the continent, an expression of its military as well as economic potential.

    A 750km line built by China linking the Horn of Africa to countries inland was officially launched on January 10 in Djibouti. China is continuing the construction of a military facility in this a small country situated on the Horn of Africa peninsula. It is the second trans-national railway built by Chinese companies in Africa, following the Tanzania–Zambia Railway.

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is on a visit to Madagascar, Zambia, Tanzania, Congo and Nigeria on January 7-12. On Sunday he called on African countries to deepen cooperation in the construction of a new Silk Road, comprising the land-based Silk Road Economic Belt (SREB) and Maritime Silk Road.He stressed that Africa had historically been a part of the Silk road economic belt.

    Silk Road trading routes during the 1st century AD
    © Wikipedia/
    Silk Road trading routes during the 1st century AD

    The project is intended to facilitate the direct flow of goods from the Pacific Ocean to the Baltic Sea and strengthen economic ties between Asia, Europe and the Gulf states. Wang Yi also stressed that joining the “One Belt, One Road” initiative would allow those countries to receive additional benefits and support from China. The foreign minister said that China has already held productive consultations with a large enough number of African countries, especially those located on the Eastern coast of Africa.

    Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post called the official launch of the Djibouti–Addis Ababa railroad “an important milestone in China’s increasing presence and burgeoning influence in the region.”

    The construction of this first fully electrified railway line on the continent cost over $4 billion and became possible thanks to Chinese financial, technical and resource support. Beijing financed 70 per cent of the project and trained 20,000 local specialists responsible for the building and management of the railway.

    View of Beijing, China.
    © Wikipedia/ ahenobarbus
    Building Ties: China Calls on African Nations to Join New Silk Road Project
    The travel time between Djibouti and Addis Ababa has reduced from 3 days by road to just 10-12 hours by train. Landlocked Ethiopia, the fastest growing economy in Africa, gained strategically important access to the Red Sea through the port of Djibouti. The railway line is also widely seen to be a start of a Trans-African railway project which is expected to connect Djibouti with Ethiopia to South Sudan and one day cross the continent from the Red Sea to the Atlantic Ocean.

    China is also actively involved in the construction of Trans-African railroad units such as the Mombasa–Nairobi line to connect Eastern African countries to South Soudan. It is expected to be linked to the Ethiopia–Djibouti line in the north and to two lines in the South: one crossing Angola from the west to its border with Congo; the second is the Tanzania–Zambia line which was built by China in the 1970s.

    Vice President of the Russian Academy of Geopolitical Problems Konstantin Sivkov, in an interview with Sputnik China, said that Djibouti is where China’s first overseas military base is located.

    Chinese naval outpost
    © Photo: Digital Globe/Google Earth
    Chinese naval outpost

    “China is building a railway network with a center in Djibouti to project not only economic strength, but military power.” Sivkov said.

    The expert also mentioned that Ethiopia which is now linked to Djibouti by this railway line has large reserves of gold, and the geopolitical importance of this country will rise dramatically after gaining access to the sea. According to the expert, China has many interests in this county as well.

    “Liking Djibouti with Ethiopia and other African countries means that China is steadily but confidently entering into the continent,” Sivkov added.

    As railroads have the largest carrying capacity of all land-based transport, deployment of a railway network means that Chinese military forces from the base in Djibouti can be rapidly relocated to any African country to protect China’s economic interests.

    Chinese naval outpost
    © Wikipedia/ NASA
    China's Base in Africa Means More Than an 'Attribute of a Global Power'

    “It is obvious that China is actively pushing the West away from Africa. Construction of a railway network is clearly an instrument of control of these territories,” the expert assumed.

    An expert from Global Economy Center in China Institute of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR) Chen Fengying in an interview with Sputnik China denied that Africa was a priority in the development of the “New Silk Road” initiative. She stressed that the project also involves Eastern and South-Eastern Asia, West Asia and North Africa, CIS countries and the Caucuses, Eastern, Central, Southern, and Western Europe – 10 regions in total.

    “I suppose that the Djibouti–Addis Ababa railroad is a reference project of African modernization involving China and a fine example of African-Chinese collaboration, first of all,” she said.

    The expert said the project was a good example of China's investment in modern infrastructure in Africa, but it is too early to speak about the full integration of African countries into the “One Belt, One Road” initiative.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Japan Investing in Djibouti Military Base to Counter China's Influence in Africa
    In China's Footsteps: What’s Behind South Korea Boosting its Presence in Africa
    China Makes Its Way to Middle East Through Newly Commissioned Gwadar Port
    Dragon Rising: China Building Up for Role as UN Peacekeeping Superpower
    China's Growing Economic Power Sowing Panic in Washington
    Tags:
    New Silk Road, railroad, Silk Road, military base, railway, Djibouti, China, Africa, Ethiopia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This is What Life Looks Like in DPRK During New Year Holidays and Work Days
    This is What Life Looks Like in DPRK During New Year Holidays and Work Days
    He Thought the KKK Was Okay, Until They Interrupted
    He Thought the KKK Was Okay, Until They Interrupted
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok