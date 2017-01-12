US Intel Report on 'Russian Hacking' Example of 'Propaganda Merry-Go-Round'

The report contains only unfounded accusations and has no evidential base, Zakharova said.

Describing the process of how these allegations travel around the US mainstream media, Zakharova said that all kinds of information war measures are used to promote anti-Russian ideas.

She pointed out that, by blaming RT and Sputnik for propaganda, the US media and intelligence services forget 'clearly propagandist' news outlets like Voice of America or Radio Liberty. "It is shameful," Zakharova said.

Last week, US Intelligence Community released a public version of a comprehensive intelligence report assessing Russian activities and intentions related to the 2016 US presidential election. The report accused Russia of trying to influence the election. After being briefed on the report, Trump said the DNC hack did not have an impact on the election outcome.

Russia has repeatedly denied the US allegations calling them absurd and characterizing them as an attempt to divert public opinion from revelations of corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.

