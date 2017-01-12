Syrian Opposition Leader Jarba May Come to Moscow for Talks in January

© AFP 2016/ AHMAD ABOUD Syria's Popular Front Welcomes Idea of Holding Opposition Talks in Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The leader of Syrian opposition group Syria’s Tomorrow Ahmad Jarba may come to Moscow later this month for talks with Russian Foreign Ministry officials, the group’s spokesman told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Yes, the leader of Syria’s Tomorrow movement, Ahmad Jarba, may visit Moscow this month for consultations with officials from the Russian Foreign Ministry," Monzer Akbik said.

Syria’s Tomorrow emerged in March in a bid to unite moderate opposition factions under one umbrella organization. Jarba is a former leader of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces.

