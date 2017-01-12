Moscow 'to Patiently Explain' Crimea Issue to Trump Administration

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow does not agree with US Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson who claimed Russia has no right to Crimea and will patiently explain its stance to the new US administration, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"It is his position, we take note. Of course, the Russian side will continue to patiently explain the essence of this issue," Peskov said.

Tillerson said Wednesday before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee that Russia has no legal rights to Crimea. He also said the United States would only recognize Crimea rejoining Russia if broader agreements are reached acceptable to the Ukrainian people.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!