Kremlin Urges Mutual Respect in Ties With US, Hopes Trump Gets Along With Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President-elect Trump expressed hope that he would get along with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a Wednesday press conference. Trump said that he respected Putin for dismissing an alleged dossier of compromising material on him as fake, and added that Russia could assist the US in counterterrorist efforts.

"President Putin clearly and unambiguously demonstrates in his actions and statements the readiness to respect our partners. But this respect can only be mutual, it cannot be one-sided. So of course, from our viewpoint, there should be more mutual respect in Russian-US relations," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman said Russia hopes that Putin and Trump would "get along."

"At the very least, Mr. Trump talks about the willingness to engage in dialogue. This does not indicate readiness to agree on everything with each other, it is hardly possible and not expected in Moscow. But engaging in dialogue is something one can expect, and this will help us find a way out of many difficult situations," Peskov said.

