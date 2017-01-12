Putin Discusses Syria Talks Preparations With Kazakh President - Kremlin

© Sputnik/ President of the Ukraine Press-Service Syria Peace Talks in Astana Could Be Postponed for a Week

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed preparations for international talks on Syrian conflict settlement in Astana with his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev by phone, the Kremlin said Thursday.

"Preparations were discussed for the upcoming international meeting in Astana on the Syrian settlement," the Kremlin said.

The Astana talks are expected to take place on January 23, although a source in the Syrian opposition told Sputnik on Wednesday that they could be postponed for one week.