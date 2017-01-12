Abe Arrives in Philippines for Talks on Economic, Anti-Terror Cooperation

According to the Philippines' Department of Foreign affairs, during the talks Abe and Duterte are expected to discuss the fight against terrorism, development projects, infrastructure, and other issues
Abe's trip follows Duterte's official visit paid to Japan in October 2016. In September, the two leaders met in Laos on the sidelines of the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
