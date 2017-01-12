Abe Arrives in Philippines for Talks on Economic, Anti-Terror Cooperation

© Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev Japan’s Abe Expects South Korea to Stick to Deal on Comfort Women

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Abe and Duterte will meet in the presidential residence, Malacanang Palace, while in the evening Abe is scheduled to fly to the coastal Davao City, CNN Philippines reported.

According to the Philippines' Department of Foreign affairs, during the talks Abe and Duterte are expected to discuss the fight against terrorism, development projects, infrastructure, and other issues

Abe's trip follows Duterte's official visit paid to Japan in October 2016. In September, the two leaders met in Laos on the sidelines of the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

