Tillerson: US to Recognize Crimea Annexation if Accords Struck With Ukrainians

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States would only recognize Crimea rejoining Russia if broader agreements are reached acceptable to the Ukrainian people, Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson said in his confirmation hearing at the US Senate Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday.

"The only way that can ever happen is if there were some broader agreements that were satisfactory to Ukrainian people," Tillerson stated when asked whether the US can possibly recognize the annexation of Crimea. "Absent that, no, we would never recognize that."