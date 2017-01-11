Ukraine's Efforts to Support Clinton, Sabotage Trump Backfire

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — According to an investigation conducted by Politico, there is credible evidence to suggest that top government officials in Ukraine have continuously interfered with the US presidential election, in particular by seeking to implicate top Trump aide in corruption scheme.

Presently, however, Ukraine is reportedly backing away from the controversial statements in an effort to make amends with the incoming US government.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has recently signed a $50,000-a-month contract with a Republican lobbying firm to assist in setting up meetings with government officials in an effort to "strengthen the US-Ukrainian relations," Politico reported on Wednesday.

