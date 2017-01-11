Ukraine's Efforts to Support Clinton, Sabotage Trump Backfire

Presently, however, Ukraine is reportedly backing away from the controversial statements in an effort to make amends with the incoming US government.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has recently signed a $50,000-a-month contract with a Republican lobbying firm to assist in setting up meetings with government officials in an effort to "strengthen the US-Ukrainian relations," Politico reported on Wednesday.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)