Register
20:27 GMT +311 January 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. President Barack Obama, file photo.

    'God Created the World in 7 Days; Obama has Just Over a Week Left to Destroy It'

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 11502

    On Tuesday, US senators proposed piling on more sanctions against Russia, in addition to the ones already slapped on Moscow by President Obama in the twilight of his presidency. Political analyst Alexei Gusev told Sputnik he thinks it's likely that the new measures will be approved. Other observers just hope Obama doesn't decide to end the world.

    The new proposed "comprehensive" sanctions, favored by hawkish Republican senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham, as well as Democratic lawmakers, would incorporate recently imposed measures by the outgoing Obama administration, plus new restrictions for companies from the US and third countries looking to invest in energy projects in Russia, or participate in the privatization of state companies. Senator Graham insisted to NBC that President-elect Trump "should let everybody know in America" that he's going to "make Russia pay," referring to unfounded claims that Russia interfered in the US presidential election in November. 

    This file photo taken on June 02, 2015, shows Exxon Mobil Chairman and CEO Rex Tillerson addressing the World Gas Conference in Paris
    © AFP 2016/ ERIC PIERMONT
    US Senate to Question Tillerson on Newly Introduced Russia Sanctions Bill
    The new measures would need to pass both houses of Congress before ending up on the President's desk for signature. Speaking to Radio Sputnik, Moscow-based political scientist Alexei Gusev said he believes Trump will be forced to act in the same way as the outgoing president, in spite of his repeated comments in favor of cooperation with Moscow.

    "I would caution against a certain euphoria about Trump coming in and 'sort everything out'," the expert cautioned. Instead he suggested, Trump will likely be made to follow a policy similar to that of the outgoing president insofar as Russia is concerned, even "if not in such a tough manner. What else is there for him to do?"

    Gusev explained that Trump "will have to justify all of his actions to Congress, which is filled with many Russophobes. And they are unlikely to allow him to freely maneuver in relations with Russia. Even if he wanted to do so himself, he can't, because otherwise he will have the dogs set on him. All of this is just normal political maneuvering," the observer stressed.

    As for the new proposed sanctions are concerned, Gusev predicted that they will be agreed to by Senate majority, and that President Obama would sign them before he left office if they landed on his desk in time.

    Spiteful Legacy
    © Sputnik/ Vitaly Podvitski
    Spiteful Legacy
    Other observers are just hoping that Obama doesn't use his remaining time in office to do something stupid. On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed her concern over the unpredictability of the Obama administration's actions on Facebook. With the incoming Trump administration set to take office nine days from now, on January 20, Zakharova warned that Obama now has just over a week to "destroy" the world.

    "Each day, I read the news coming out of Washington: new sanctions against Russia, the supply of MANPADS [portable anti-aircraft missiles] to Syrian cutthroats – completely nonsensical but malicious actions in all areas of foreign policy," Zakharova wrote.

    "God created the world in seven days. The Obama administration has that plus two days more to destroy it," she added.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin meets US President Barack Obama
    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Obama's Attempts to Blame Putin for His Failures are 'More Than Just Score-Settling'
    On Monday, the US Treasury expanded anti-Russian sanctions based on the Magnitsky Act, including sanctions against five Russian individuals, complimenting the measures introduced on December 29, which included sanctions against six individuals and five entities, plus the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats and the closure of two Russian diplomatic compounds.

    President Obama lifted formal restrictions on the supply of weapons to US allies in Syria in December, ostensibly for the purposes of fighting terrorism.

    Related:

    Trump Sex Blackmail, New Twist in Witch-Hunt
    Obama Administration Wants to 'Complicate Ties With Russia Even More'
    Never-Trumper John McCain Joins With Democrats to Push for Russian Sanctions
    Obama's Attempts to Blame Putin for His Failures 'More Than Just Score-Settling'
    Putin 'Has to Respond to NATO's Military Buildup' in Eastern Europe and Baltics
    US Deep State in Deep Trouble
    Tags:
    presidential transition, outgoing, transition, expectations, relations, Maria Zakharova, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Meet Kinerma, the Most Beautiful Village in Russia
    Kinerma, the Most Beautiful Village in Russia
    Democracy Man
    Democracy Man
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok