Tillerson: US Diplomacy Ineffective if Not Backed by Threat of Force

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US diplomacy will not be effective without the threat of using military force to defend the United States and its allies, Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson said in his confirmation hearing at the US Senate Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday.

"Diplomacy will be ineffective if not backed up by the threat of force," Tillerson stated.

