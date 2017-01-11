Only Envoys From Armed Opposition Groups to Take Part in Astana Talks on Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Only envoys from armed opposition groups will take part in the Syria peace talks in Astana, a Syrian opposition source said Wednesday.

"According to available information, the talks in Astana will only involve armed groups, rather than political forces, that is political representatives will not be present," the source said.

Syria Peace Talks in Astana Could Be Postponed for a Week

He said the meeting in Astana should result in coordination of a document on cessation of fire, with the simultaneous launch of the political process in Geneva.

"The purpose of the meeting is to compile a ceasefire document, and against the background of the document, the political solution [on Syria] is resumed, which will be achieved through Geneva and not through Astana," the source said.