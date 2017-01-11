Tillerson: Russia Seeks Respect but Its Recent Actions Disregard US Interests

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Russia seeks respect on the world stage, but its recent actions have disregarded US interests globally, Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson testified before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday.

"While Russia seeks respect and relevance on the global stage, its recent activities have disregarded American interests," Tillerson stated.

The United States needs to have an honest discussion with Russia about its goals in order to develop a relationship, he said.

"[W]e need an open and frank dialogue with Russia regarding its ambitions, so that we know how to chart our own course," Tillerson stated.

Russia should be considered a danger to the United States, but its actions are not completely unpredictable when it promotes its interests, Tillerson said.

"Russia today poses a danger, but it is not unpredictable in advancing its own interests," Tillerson stated.

Tillerson said that he supports the Magnitsky Act which sanctions individuals over alleged human rights violations in Russia.

"Yes, I do," Tillerson stated when asked whether he supports the law. "I will ensure that, if confirmed, myself and the State Department will comply with that law."

The United States should look to cooperate with Russia on issues of common interest such as on combating terrorism, Tillerson said.

"Where cooperation with Russia based on common interests is possible, such as reducing the global threat of terrorism, we ought to explore these options," he stated.

It is fair to assume that Russian leadership knew and authorized the alleged breach of Democratic National Committee (DNC) computer systems during the 2016 US election, Tillerson said.

"I think that's a fair assumption," Tillerson stated when asked if he believed Russian leadership would need to authorize such an operation.

Tillerson declined to characterize Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal.

"I would not use that term," Tillerson stated when asked by US Senator Marco Rubio whether Putin was "a war criminal."

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!