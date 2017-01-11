Register
21:58 GMT +311 January 2017
Live
    Search
    View of the Moscow Kremlin

    Why It is in Seoul's Interest to Engage Moscow as a Geopolitical Mediator

    © Sputnik/ Evgeniya Novozhenova
    Politics
    Get short URL
    129451

    It is in South Korea's interest to engage Russia as a mediator to ease tensions between Seoul, Beijing and Tokyo, South Korean academic Dr. Choi Gang told Sputnik. According to Dr. Choi, by playing the "Russia card," Seoul may find an "escape route" from its ongoing foreign policy chaos.

    South Korea's chaotic foreign policy could be fixed with Russia's assistance, Dr. Choi Gang, the Deputy Director of the Asan Institute for Policy Studies, suggested in an interview with Sputnik Korean.

    "The Korean Peninsula's security depends on two equal forces — the US and China. However, given the possibility of an improvement in US-Russian relations, there is high likelihood of Russia taking [South] Korea's side," Dr. Choi told Sputnik Tuesday.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the rocket launch (File)
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    North Korea's ICBMs 'Already Capable of Reaching US Territory'
    Meanwhile, the Republic of Korea (ROK) has found itself in dire straits amid the corruption scandal involving South Korea's President Park Geun-hye and her aides, and a chill in relationships with China and Japan.

    The relationship between Seoul and Beijing has seriously deteriorated after the Park administration announced its willingness to deploy a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) network in South Korea. The Chinese leadership strongly opposed the deployment of the system, citing security issues.

    On the other hand, in early January Tokyo recalled its ambassador from the ROK over a statue near the Japanese consulate in the South Korean city of Busan commemorating Korean "comfort women."

    During the Second World War, Korea's women and girls were forced into sexual slavery by the Imperial Japanese Army. A December 2015 agreement struck by Seoul and Tokyo was meant to bring an end to the longstanding feud. However, tensions over the wartime history continue to simmer.

    To complicate matters further, the ROK's nearest neighbor, Pyongyang, has announced that it has almost finished developing a long-range nuclear missile.

    "North Korea has set the goal of developing miniaturized nuclear weapons that can fit atop a missile capable of reaching the US by the end of 2017 or early 2018 as it takes into account political transitions in South Korea and the US," Thae Yong-ho, a high-profile North Korean defector, warned in his interview with Yonhap News Agency.

    Under these circumstances Seoul should turn to Russia to tackle the problem, Dr. Choi believes.

    People march toward the Presidential Blue House during a protest demanding South Korean President Park Geun-hye's resignation in Seoul, South Korea, January 7, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kim Hong-Ji
    Why South Korea's Political Vacuum Could Cause a Regional Meltdown
    "It is necessary to enlist the support of countries which could underpin [South] Korea's position amid the ongoing friction between [Seoul], Tokyo and Beijing," the academic underscored.

    There is yet another problem, according to Dr. Choi: it still remains unclear what the next US administration's approach toward South Korea will be.

    The South Korean academic suggested that it is time for Seoul to play the "Russia card."

    "Russia can take full advantage of the foreign policy rhetoric on the THAAD deployment as well as make comments on provocations from DPRK [the Democratic People's Republic of Korea]," Dr. Choi assumed.

    In the eyes of the academic, Russia's involvement in the peninsula's affairs could have created an "escape route" for South Korea from the current foreign policy chaos.

    Dr. Choi proposes bolstering economic and political ties with Russia.

    "We would find the 'emergency route' only if Kim Hong-kyun, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs, goes to Russia, puts forward the issue of economic cooperation [between Russia and the ROK] and asks [Moscow] to assist [Seoul] to resolve political disputes with China and Japan," the academic emphasized.

    "[South] Korea considers itself a member of the tripartite structure, which comprises [South Korea], the United States and China, and this is a mistake," he stressed, reiterating the necessity of engaging Russia as a geopolitical mediator.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    South Korean Opposition Lawmakers to Discuss THAAD Deployment With Beijing
    China Hopes to Find Settlement With South Korea Over THAAD Deployment
    South Korea Rejects Joint Drills With US, Japan Aimed at Countering North Korea
    South Korea Develops Laser Weapon to Ground Pyongyang Drones
    Japan’s Abe Expects South Korea to Stick to Deal on Comfort Women
    Tags:
    nuclear arms, corruption scandal, foreign policy, Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), Park Geun-hye, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China, Japan, United States, Russia, Asia, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      AL
      South Korea is also at the end of the Silk Road from memory.
      If they're in conflict with China who is building the Road...then they'd want an ally who can potentially ensure they get full and unfettered entry into that silk road system and which can influence china / trade etc.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Meet Kinerma, the Most Beautiful Village in Russia
    Kinerma, the Most Beautiful Village in Russia
    Democracy Man
    Democracy Man
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok