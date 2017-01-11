Current Tokyo-Washington Ties Strongest in History - Japanese Cabinet Secretary

The media outlet added that improvement of bilateral defense cooperation, as well as visits of both Obama and Abe to Japan and the United States respectively was evidence of a high level of relations.
Tokyo has a long history of relations with Washington that goes back to the 18th century. The bilateral cooperation has intensified after World War II, as the two nations have established a high-profile cooperation in a wide range of spheres, including in security and economy.
