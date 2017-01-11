Current Tokyo-Washington Ties Strongest in History - Japanese Cabinet Secretary

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the NHK broadcaster, Suga said that US President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had contributed to enhancement of relations up to the current level.

The media outlet added that improvement of bilateral defense cooperation, as well as visits of both Obama and Abe to Japan and the United States respectively was evidence of a high level of relations.

Tokyo has a long history of relations with Washington that goes back to the 18th century. The bilateral cooperation has intensified after World War II, as the two nations have established a high-profile cooperation in a wide range of spheres, including in security and economy.

