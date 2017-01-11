China to Base Relations With Trump Administration on Mutual Respect

BEIJING (Sputnik) — China intends to base its relationship with the incoming US administration headed by Donald Trump on respect, mutually beneficial partnership and avoidance of confrontation, Beijing's new white paper on cooperation in Asia-Pacific said Wednesday.

"China intends to facilitate firm, healthy and stable promotion of bilateral relations; to work with the new US administration on the basis of the principle of the absence of conflicts, avoidance of confrontation, mutual respect and mutually beneficial partnership; to increase cooperation on bilateral regional and global issues," the document said.

According to the white paper, Beijing intends to solve the disagreements with Washington constructively.

The document also points out that the armed forces of the two countries had been perfecting the mutual trust programs since 2015, while non-military cooperation in Asia-Pacific has been facilitated by Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, the Association of SouthEast Asian Nations and other mechanisms.

