Russian Deputy FM Calls Syrian Opposition Chief Ahead of Astana Peace Talks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Syria’s secular opposition leader from the Movement of the Pluralistic Society, Randa Kassis, discussed preparations for the Syrian peace talks in Astana, in a phone call on Wednesday.

"During the call, they exchanged opinions on the current situation in Syria and focused on the Syrian reconciliation agenda in the context of preparations for the meeting in Astana and inclusive intra-Syrian talks in Geneva in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254," the statement carried by the Russian Foreign Ministry read.

Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that the Kazakh capital of Astana play host to new Syrian peace talks in addition to Geneva negotiations. He was backed by Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The talks in Kazakhstan are expected to take place on January 23, followed by the Geneva effort on February 8.