Russian Deputy FM Calls Syrian Opposition Chief Ahead of Astana Peace Talks

"During the call, they exchanged opinions on the current situation in Syria and focused on the Syrian reconciliation agenda in the context of preparations for the meeting in Astana and inclusive intra-Syrian talks in Geneva in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254," the statement carried by the Russian Foreign Ministry read.
Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that the Kazakh capital of Astana play host to new Syrian peace talks in addition to Geneva negotiations. He was backed by Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The talks in Kazakhstan are expected to take place on January 23, followed by the Geneva effort on February 8.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Perhaps the government should insist on all recent immigrants taking a course on Christian Western culture. 'warts and all'.
pbecke
Likewise in their schools, a couple of periods each week devoted to the same - to be taught by a German teacher. Not proselytism as such, but a force propitious for eventual assimilaton, nevertheless. Never mind the hue and cry by loony liberal atheists. The German people can do without them making up their own personal moral code, as they go along - they won't all be devout Muslims or atheists, beneficially plagiarising from a smorgasbord of inherited, and at least vestigial Christian mores.