Beijing on Obama's Remarks: Country's Influence Should Be Determined by World

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In his farewell speech on Tuesday, Obama called Russia and China the United States' rivals and said that they "cannot match our influence around the world".

"Following the logic of the Chinese citizens, the influence of a country in international relations should be determined by the majority of international community rather than by the state itself," Lu said, speaking about the remarks made by US President Barack Obama in his farewell address.

Obama’s term as the president expires on January 20. President-elect Donald Trump will assume the presidential office on the same day.

