Boris Johnson Admits London 'Closely' Involved in Drafting UN Israel Resolution

Israel to Cut UN Funding After Resolution on West Bank Settlements

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United Kingdom was "closely" involved in drafting the UN Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements policy in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Tuesday.

"Let me repeat my point: [US Secretary of State] John Kerry was completely right to draw attention to the illegal settlements and to the substance of resolution 2334. I remind the House that the UK was closely involved in its drafting, although of course it was an Egyptian-generated resolution," Johnson said in the UK parliament.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel had a solid evidence that the resolution was adopted as a result of the efforts taken by the Barack Obama administration

On December 23, the UN Security Council voted 14-0, with the United States abstaining, to pass the resolution calling on Israel to immediately and completely cease all settlement activities on "occupied Palestinian territory," including in East Jerusalem.

Israeli authorities criticized the resolution and refused to abide by its provisions.