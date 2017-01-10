Register
    US Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power talks with her Russian counterpart Vitaly Churkin prior to a vote on a resolution on Ukraine during a UN Security Council emergency meeting at United Nations headquarters in New York. (File)

    US ‘Selectively Quoting’ History to Justify Violations of State Sovereignty

    © AFP 2016/ EMMANUEL DUNAND
    Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin said at a UN Security Council meeting says that the United States selectively picks and chooses events to justify its position on state sovereignty, but its brazen transgressions have contributed to catastrophes in several parts of the world.

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The United States selectively picks and chooses events to justify its position on state sovereignty, but its brazen transgressions have contributed to catastrophes in several parts of the world, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin said at a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

    "It’s hard for us to get used to the US selectively quoting history. On the issue of sovereignty, we cannot but mention that the United States should be the one to blame for flagrant violations of sovereignty that led several regions of the world to a disaster that we have to deal with right now," Churkin stated.

    The US intervention in Iraq not only destabilized the Middle East, but also gave birth to the Islamic State terror group, Churkin noted.

    Moreover, the US actions in Syria, but also in Libya, South Sudan and the Ukraine, contributed to a growing terrorist threat, Churkin said.

    Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin.
    © REUTERS/ Andrew Kelly
    US Decision to Close 2 Russian Diplomatic Compounds ‘Scandalous’ - Churkin
    The outgoing administration of President Barack Obama has been desperately searching for somebody to blame "for its failures in domestic and international policy," Churkin added.

    Earlier at the UN Security Council meeting, US Ambassador to the United States Samantha Power said that state sovereignty cannot be used as an argument to prevent the United Nations from taking requisite actions in life-threatening crisis.

    Power offered Russia as an example for her claim, stating the country has violated Ukraine’s sovereignty in 2014 and then used its veto power at the UN Security Council to insulate itself from consequences.

    The topic of the Security Council meeting on Tuesday, presided by the Swedish Minister for foreign affairs Margot Wallsrtom, was the maintenance of international peace and security.

      choticastile
      Fake news ... fake history -- same old, same old ....
    • Reply
      tony p
      If Powers is using Crimea as an example it isn't a very good one considering there were no civilian deaths and only three deaths in total due to a misunderstanding. The real numbers of dead in Kiev will never be known.
    • Reply
      landauroj
      This is more sinister that originally thought. Obama administration is manufacturing events that will involve the USA congress (both houses) to delivery outcomes and therefore the events problems are taken over by the congress to debate and produce actions that the president cannot override, that we know are not fully loyal to Trump.

      Russia sanctions, USA soldier and machinery in Germany, Syria bombing without communicating first to the Syria or Russian government, digital hacking in government institutions, Ukraine conflict, and many more will have serious headache in Trump administration. If Trump will like to overrule these lawmakers’ resolutions, simply Trump will be accused to ignoring the USA constitution, and worse he may be impeached for having dealing with the enemy, and this will means high treason to the USA democracy.

      Trump must stop all these nonsense, by fighting back in taking Hilary Clinton to prison for erasing more than 100,000 emails that compromise the USA security.
    • Reply
      michael
      yes, this is not new. Most arguments follow the same approach, regardless of whether they are between, individuals, companies or countries...
