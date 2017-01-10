US ‘Selectively Quoting’ History to Justify Violations of State Sovereignty

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The United States selectively picks and chooses events to justify its position on state sovereignty, but its brazen transgressions have contributed to catastrophes in several parts of the world, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin said at a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

"It’s hard for us to get used to the US selectively quoting history. On the issue of sovereignty, we cannot but mention that the United States should be the one to blame for flagrant violations of sovereignty that led several regions of the world to a disaster that we have to deal with right now," Churkin stated.

The US intervention in Iraq not only destabilized the Middle East, but also gave birth to the Islamic State terror group, Churkin noted.

Moreover, the US actions in Syria, but also in Libya, South Sudan and the Ukraine, contributed to a growing terrorist threat, Churkin said.

The outgoing administration of President Barack Obama has been desperately searching for somebody to blame "for its failures in domestic and international policy," Churkin added.

Earlier at the UN Security Council meeting, US Ambassador to the United States Samantha Power said that state sovereignty cannot be used as an argument to prevent the United Nations from taking requisite actions in life-threatening crisis.

Power offered Russia as an example for her claim, stating the country has violated Ukraine’s sovereignty in 2014 and then used its veto power at the UN Security Council to insulate itself from consequences.

The topic of the Security Council meeting on Tuesday, presided by the Swedish Minister for foreign affairs Margot Wallsrtom, was the maintenance of international peace and security.