Kerry Admits US Bombing of Syrian Army Ruined Russia-US Deal on Syrian Truce

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The ceasefire deal brokered last September by Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov required the United States to facilitate the separation of the so-called moderate Syrian rebels from terror groups like al-Nusra Front.
"That ceasefire required a period of calm and five days into it, we accidentally bombed 70 Syrian troops and the Russians believed that we weren’t serious, that we were actually harboring Nusra [Front] that we weren’t willing to separate [them]. And then on the weekend the humanitarian truck got bombed and the thing fell apart."four strikes against the Syrian army near the Deir ez-Zor airport, leaving 62 soldiers killed and some 100 wounded. The Pentagon said that the airstrike was a mistake and was intended to target Daesh militants, while a number of Syrian officials stated that the attack was intentional.
Following the strike, Moscow insisted on an investigation into the incident. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed the importance of a probe to determine if the strike was an accident or a deliberate action in support of forces opposing Syrian President Bashar Assad.
On November 11, the Pentagon released a report which claimed that the US-led coalition's forces struck the Syrian army in Deir ez-Zor as a result of an "unintentional, regrettable error."
