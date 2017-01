MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Qadri Jamil, a leader of Syria's Popular Front for Change and Liberation, said it was important to "form a united delegation from the opposition," needed to launch direct dialogue with the Syrian government.

"Invitations were only sent to representatives of armed groups on the one hand, and the regime on the other, under the auspices of Turkey and Russia," Qadri Jamil told Sputnik in a comment on the preparation for the meeting.