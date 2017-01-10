Register
15:39 GMT +310 January 2017
    Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT and Rossiya Segodnya

    US, EU Seek to Keep Tight Grip on Global News by Targeting RT Editor-in-Chief

    US, EU media and political establishments want to decide what global audiences can or cannot read by lavishing funds on homegrown media while trying to undercut alternative news sources, RT news channel's Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In an email to the Guardian, excerpts from which were published on Monday by the UK newspaper, RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan lashed out at US intelligence agencies that claimed the channel had meddled in the US election by criticizing Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

    "The agencies’ only charge against RT is that we were critical of Clinton in reporting actual facts about her. This is our supposed crime! What a resounding endorsement of journalism and freedom of speech," Simonyan wrote.

    RT’s editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan
    'Dear CIA!': RT Editor-in-Chief Mocks Accusations of 'Kremlin Propaganda'
    UK’s BBC World Service, Germany’s Deutsche Welle and the US broadcaster BBG receive "considerably more" funding than RT "to get their respective countries’ points of view across to a global audience," she said, adding this showed "media-political establishments of the United States and Europe can’t let go of the monopoly on messaging."

    The US Intelligence Community released an unclassified report last Friday claiming they had "high confidence" of Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election. They alleged that Russia employed a state run propaganda machine, which included RT, to serve "as a platform for Kremlin messaging to Russian and international audiences."

    RT, Margarita Simonyan, United States, Russia
      NATOisEVIL
      What's happening in the west now about this so called "fake news" is so laughable, one doesn't know if one should laugh or cry.
    • Reply
      Attendant
      Only the blind and dead will believe the US intelligence agencies lies. If the US does not change ASAP it will be "Destroyed"!
    • Reply
      Mitach2002
      There is no point in reading any western media, it hasn't told the truth in 70 years.
    • Reply
      Mikhas
      Aaand the Russian Valkyrie is of course absolutely right. Well said mrs Simonyan.
    • Reply
      FightForTruth
      Simonyan is correct. No slant on RT, just plain facts. So refreshing to read the news on RT as opposed to the distortion of all western media. RT is my go-to news source, with Sputnik being a close second.
    • Reply
      sapper
      MSM in the West is now farcical!!!
