MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In an email to the Guardian, excerpts from which were published on Monday by the UK newspaper, RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan lashed out at US intelligence agencies that claimed the channel had meddled in the US election by criticizing Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.
"The agencies’ only charge against RT is that we were critical of Clinton in reporting actual facts about her. This is our supposed crime! What a resounding endorsement of journalism and freedom of speech," Simonyan wrote.
The US Intelligence Community released an unclassified report last Friday claiming they had "high confidence" of Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election. They alleged that Russia employed a state run propaganda machine, which included RT, to serve "as a platform for Kremlin messaging to Russian and international audiences."
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete What's happening in the west now about this so called "fake news" is so laughable, one doesn't know if one should laugh or cry. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Only the blind and dead will believe the US intelligence agencies lies. If the US does not change ASAP it will be "Destroyed"! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete There is no point in reading any western media, it hasn't told the truth in 70 years. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Aaand the Russian Valkyrie is of course absolutely right. Well said mrs Simonyan. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Simonyan is correct. No slant on RT, just plain facts. So refreshing to read the news on RT as opposed to the distortion of all western media. RT is my go-to news source, with Sputnik being a close second. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete MSM in the West is now farcical!!!
