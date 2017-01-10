Russia Regrets 'Unprecedented Degradation' of Ties Under Obama - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US Department of the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control said Monday the United States added five Russian individuals to its Specially Designated Nationals list for alleged violations of the Magnitsky Act.

"We can express the deepest regret at the fact that it was during Mr. Obama's second presidential term that we found ourselves in an unprecedented and rather protracted degradation of our bilateral relations," Peskov told reporters.

"We are convinced that it does not correspond to our interests or the interests of Washington. And we regret that this happened. However, we still hope that one way or another in the future we will be able to come toward a more positive path of developing our relations with the US," Peskov told reporters.

