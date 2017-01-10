Register
    US tank M1 Abrams

    Obama 'Putting a Spoke in Trump's Wheel' by Deploying Tanks, Troops to E Europe

    © AP Photo/ The U.S. Army
    Politics
    The incoming Trump team has indicated that it is ready to readjust Barack Obama's foreign policy when it comes to power, prompting the outgoing US president to make every effort to make it difficult for the next administration to achieve this, Polish commentator and former politician Mariusz Olszewski told Sputnik.

    "Barack Obama is making every effort to annoy Trump and put spokes in his wheel so as to put Trump at a disadvantage," he said. "But this is a domestic issue."

    Paratroopers of 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade depart Lielvarde Airbase (NATO), Latvia. File photo
    © Flickr/ The US Army
    Putin 'Has to Respond to NATO's Military Buildup' in Eastern Europe and Baltics
    Olszewski was commenting on the Pentagon's latest massive military deployment to Europe which has seen the US transport 87 Abrams M1A1 tanks, 20 Paladin artillery vehicles and 136 Bradley fighting vehicles to the German port of Bremerhaven. The US also plans to deploy 50 Black Hawk, 10 CH-47 Chinook and 24 Apache helicopters, as well as 2,200 personnel. The newly-arrived military equipment will be distributed across Bulgaria, Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Romania for training, exercises and maintenance.

    This measure is part of NATO's larger effort to build up its military presence in the post-Soviet space. This policy has greatly complicated the bloc's relations with Russia. Moscow views NATO's activities as posing a threat to its security and regional stability.

    Olszewski noted that it was high time to abandon divisive policies.

    "The time has come to stop dividing the world into the East and the West. A recent survey of US Republicans has shown that on 16 percent of respondents want to see sanctions against Russia prolonged. In other words, US foreign policy will undergo major adjustments. Why do I mention this? Foreign policy is the area where US President-elect Donald Trump will be able to do a lot. I think that signals sent by his entourage indicate that there will be numerous adjustments," he said.

    Soldiers park their amphibious vehicles on a ship as they participate in a massive amphibious landing during NATO sea exercises BALTOPS 2015 that are to reassure the Baltic Sea region allies in the face of a resurgent Russia, in Ustka, Poland, Wednesday, June 17, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Czarek Sokolowski
    NATO Building Presence Along Russia's Border as Retaliation for Own 'Military, Political Failures'
    The political analyst suggested that Poland should focus on upgrading its military capabilities instead of relying on foreign military presence.

    "I don't think Poland should aspire to host a foreign army on its territory. Poland must seek to create a powerful modern military capable of protecting the borders of its state. The country's people must have such an army. Sadly, one of our national traits is to act taking someone else's opinion into account. This could affect the modernization of the polish Armed Forces," he noted.

    Olszewski concluded by saying that Poland still lacks "independent foreign policy."

    military deployment, US foreign policy, NATO buildup, military buildup, foreign policy, NATO, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Europe, United States
