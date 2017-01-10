Obama 'Putting a Spoke in Trump's Wheel' by Deploying Tanks, Troops to E Europe

"Barack Obama is making every effort to annoy Trump and put spokes in his wheel so as to put Trump at a disadvantage," he said. "But this is a domestic issue."

Olszewski was commenting on the Pentagon's latest massive military deployment to Europe which has seen the US transport 87 Abrams M1A1 tanks, 20 Paladin artillery vehicles and 136 Bradley fighting vehicles to the German port of Bremerhaven. The US also plans to deploy 50 Black Hawk, 10 CH-47 Chinook and 24 Apache helicopters, as well as 2,200 personnel. The newly-arrived military equipment will be distributed across Bulgaria, Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Romania for training, exercises and maintenance.

This measure is part of NATO's larger effort to build up its military presence in the post-Soviet space. This policy has greatly complicated the bloc's relations with Russia. Moscow views NATO's activities as posing a threat to its security and regional stability.

Olszewski noted that it was high time to abandon divisive policies.

"The time has come to stop dividing the world into the East and the West. A recent survey of US Republicans has shown that on 16 percent of respondents want to see sanctions against Russia prolonged. In other words, US foreign policy will undergo major adjustments. Why do I mention this? Foreign policy is the area where US President-elect Donald Trump will be able to do a lot. I think that signals sent by his entourage indicate that there will be numerous adjustments," he said.

The political analyst suggested that Poland should focus on upgrading its military capabilities instead of relying on foreign military presence.

"I don't think Poland should aspire to host a foreign army on its territory. Poland must seek to create a powerful modern military capable of protecting the borders of its state. The country's people must have such an army. Sadly, one of our national traits is to act taking someone else's opinion into account. This could affect the modernization of the polish Armed Forces," he noted.

Olszewski concluded by saying that Poland still lacks "independent foreign policy."

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!