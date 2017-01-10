Register
11:05 GMT +310 January 2017
    London's Bashing of Russia Looks 'Entirely Unsound' Amid Brexit

    The United Kingdom has been one of the staunchest critics of Russia, but London's tough stance on Moscow appears to be completely misguided at a time when the country is in the process of divorcing the European Union, Political analyst Vasily Koltashev told Radio Sputnik.

    "One cannot rule out that [Washington and London] will work out a similar stance on Russia. The UK could soften its stance. In fact, their bashing of Russia looks entirely unsound amid Brexit," he said.

    Koltashev, Director of the Center of Economic Studies at the Institute for Globalization Studies and Social Movements in Moscow, was commenting on British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson's visit to the United States. On January 8 and 9, Johnson met with leading US Republicans and senior members of US President-elect Donald Trump’s administration, including chief strategist Steve Bannon and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, who has been named senior adviser to the US president-elect.

    ​Koltashev also said that the United States and the United Kingdom have a mutual interest in promoting bilateral ties as the "special relationship" between key allies in going through a rough patch.

    "I think they discussed cooperation between the United States and Great Britain in the context of increasing tensions with the European Union. The UK is in the process of leaving the EU. The bloc has criticized Trump. In these circumstances both Washington and London feel the need to promote dialogue. Both the US and Great Britain are interested in fostering closer relations. The UK does not really understand what to do with its economy. They don't have an economic strategy. Things are not good for them. Everyone sees this. They don't know what to do," he said.

    The political analyst further said that Johnson's visit had a personal dimension. Prior to the US presidential election Johnson said that Donald Trump was "clearly out of his mind" over his stance on Muslims and he would not go to New York due to a "real risk of meeting" the outspoken billionaire-turned-politician.

    London "was absolutely lost when Trump won the election, they have damaged their reputation. Imagine that you come to the negotiating table to hold talks with a person whom you hurled insults at. Now you are saying, 'Let's be friends.' What will he think about you? He won't believe you. In this respect Johnson's visit has a personal aspect to it since he had said many things that he shouldn't have said," the analyst said.

    Koltashev warned against expecting a lot from these meetings, calling them a "test dialogue" and "an attempt to build relations."

      ivanwa88
      Both the US and Great Britain are interested in fostering closer relations. The UK does not really understand what to do with its economy. They don't have an economic strategy. Things are not good for them. Everyone sees this. They don't know what to do," he said.

      Gee lets see...maybe stop spending excessively start trimming the sails...start to pay back debt....start closer relationships with all nations to increase profitable trading?

      A big part of the UK monstrous 14 Trillion debt was spent on purchase of nuclear subs etc its overt and covert spending to prop up a failing Hegemonic Empire was totally out of control completely reckless and irresponsible.

      The ruling elite refused to give way to a sensible multi polar power sharing model its obsession with a Colonial Imperial model to support a Hegemonic ambition was so firmly entrenched ...and still is except 'Brexit' over 50% said no it must stop now! yet the ruling elite refuses to accept change and share power by changing its foreign policy to a neutral position on a case by case basis in fact the UK would be a perfect example of creating effective neutrality for a strong future and a fuller economic restoration.
      drblack
      MI5 and MI6 are thinking....... Damn! Where is my Hitler :)
      drblack
      Former MI5 Annie Machon: Deciphering the NSA, USA, ISIS, Syria and Russia
      www.youtube.com/watch?v=GkY_2iCZuxw
