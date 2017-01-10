UN Security Council Condemns Terror Attack in Egypt

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The statement added that the Security Council also urged the states to work in cooperation with relevant authorities in striving for just punishment for the terrorists.

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack that took place in the northern Sinai city of Al-Arish, Egypt, today, 9 January 2017 … Those responsible for these killings should be held accountable," statement said.

Members of Security Council once again stressed that all acts of terrorism are "criminal and unjustifiable" and called on the States to combat terrorism by all means.

On January 9, a suicide bomber driving a vehicle packed with explosives attacked a security checkpoint in the northern Sinai, Egypt. As a result of the attack, 9 police officers were killed and more that 13 injured.

