US Sanctions 5 Russian Individuals in Relation to Magnitsky Act

Obama Expands Magnitsky Act Globally, Curbs US-Russia Ties by Signing Defense Bill

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States added five Russian individuals to its Specially Designated Nationals list for alleged violations of the Magnitsky Act, the US Department of the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control said on Monday.

The sanctioned individuals are Alexander Ivanovich Bastrykin, Stanislav Evgenievich Gordievsky, Dmitri Kovtun, Andrei Konstantinovich Lugovoi and Gennady Nikolaevich Plaksin.

Additionally, the department sanctioned an Iranian, Mustafa Mughniyeh, and a Lebanese national Ali Damush, for terrorism.