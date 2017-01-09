UN Chief Condemns Terror Attack by Palestinian in Jerusalem, Calls for Dialogue

© AFP 2016/ Gali TIBBON Israeli PM Says Driver of Truck Ramming Into Crowd in Jerusalem Supported Daesh (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — On Sunday, a truck, coming reportedly from an Arab neighborhood, rammed into a group of soldiers getting off a bus in Jerusalem, killing four soldiers, and injuring 15 others. The truck driver was shot dead.

"The Secretary-General condemns the terrorist attack by a Palestinian assailant which took place in Jerusalem yesterday," statement says.

Gutterez stated that violence and terror will not bring a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict "[Q]uite the opposite," he added.

Guterres also said that terrorist attacks should not deter efforts from the need for a renewed commitment to a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians.

Following the attack, Netanyahu said that all signs indicate that the driver was a supporter of Daesh.