UN Chief Condemns Terror Attack by Palestinian in Jerusalem, Calls for Dialogue

"The Secretary-General condemns the terrorist attack by a Palestinian assailant which took place in Jerusalem yesterday," statement says.
Gutterez stated that violence and terror will not bring a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict "[Q]uite the opposite," he added.
Guterres also said that terrorist attacks should not deter efforts from the need for a renewed commitment to a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians.
Following the attack, Netanyahu said that all signs indicate that the driver was a supporter of Daesh.
All comments
Show new comments (0)