Russia Urges OSCE to React to Confiscating of Journalists' MH17 Materials

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, reports emerged that Dutch police had confiscated materials concerning the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crash from two independent Dutch journalists, Stefan Beck and Michel Spekkers, upon their arrival to the Netherlands from Donbass.

"In my opinion, this is another attempt to put pressure on journalists and control the materials collected in southeastern Ukraine… I do not want to call it a censorship, but it certainly looks like it. I am confident that the journalistic society of the Netherlands, as well as the international bodies, in particular, the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Dunja Mijatovic, should give a public estimate to this incident," Elena Sutormina told RIA Novosti.

© Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov Kiev Welcomes Possible Start of Legal Proceedings on MH17 Case in Netherlands

Flight MH17 crashed on July 17, 2014 in eastern Ukraine while flying to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 passengers and crew aboard the plane died in the crash.

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which comprises Australia, the Netherlands, Ukraine, Belgium and Malaysia, tasked with probing the crash has said that the MH17 airliner was allegedly downed by a Buk missile system with a missile allegedly launched from the territory controlled by the Donbass militias. Moscow rejected the findings, calling the report "biased and politically motivated."

The Russian Defense Ministry cast doubt on the conclusions of the investigators, saying that no Russian missile systems, including Buk, had ever crossed the Russian-Ukrainian border.