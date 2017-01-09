Russian, Lithuanian Lawmakers Should Create Favorable Conditions for Dialogue

© Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov Lithuania Refuses to Extradite Suspected Georgian Terrorist to Russia

VILNIUS (Sputnik) — He added that the State Duma would form within a month a group for interparliamentary relations with Lithuania.

"Seimas [Lithuanian parliament] and the State Duma are two structures that have a huge impact on the atmosphere of our relations. We all understand that today they [bilateral relations] are not the best, so it's worth starting with the atmosphere, correcting it and creating favorable conditions for mutual dialogue," Udaltsov told journalists after a meeting with Lithuanian parliament speaker Viktoras Pranckietis.

"I was informed that a group for interparliamentary relations with Russia was established in the Lithuanian Seimas. We positively assess the creation of such a group. I will tell Moscow that we, too, should hurry with the creation of the similar group in the Duma and organize a meeting of our lawmakers," the ambassador said.

Russia’s relations with Lithuania, as part of the European Union, deteriorated since Crimea rejoined Russia in 2014, with the bloc accusing Moscow of meddling in the conflict in eastern Ukraine and imposing sanctions against Russia which are in place until January 31, 2017. In 2016, the Lithuanian foreign minister announced that Lithuania would impose new national sanctions against Russia if the European Union decided not to do so.