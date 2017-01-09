Macedonian President to Give Mandate to VMRO-DPMNE Party to Form Gov't Monday

According to the MRT broadcaster, the Monday ceremony is set to take place in the country's parliament building, after which the party will have a 20-day period to form a government.
According to the Macedonian State Election Commission (SEC) the parliamentary election held on December 11 resulted in slight lead of the VMRO-DPMNE, which secured 51 seats while the opposition Social Democratic Union of Macedonia (SDSM) received 49. At the same time, there are 120 seats in the country's parliament, thus the VMRO-DPMNE needs support of minor parties to create a majority in the legislative body.
