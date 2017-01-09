Targeted Propaganda and Cyberattacks Pose Threat to 2017 Elections - German MP

BERLIN (Sputnik) — In December 2016, reports emerged that the German government feared potential influence on the 2017 parliamentary elections from Russia after the CIA had accused Russia of being behind cyberattacks against the Democratic National Committee (DNC) computer systems in an attempt to influence the November US presidential election in favor of Donald Trump.
"Targeted propaganda and cyberattacks from abroad will pose a great threat to the electoral campaign in Germany," Oppermann told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.
Russian officials have repeatedly denied the allegations, calling them absurd and characterizing them as an attempt to divert US public opinion from revelations of corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Does the German elite not keep up to date with latest stats in US that shows over 60% dont follow mainstream media or believe the lies from Capital Hill. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Dog whistle for censoring reports on migrant crime. This is a policy worked out by anti-Russian globalist think tanks and it's the reason they went after Breitbart over Dortmund when the exact same story was reported in dozens of mewspapers in precisely the same way. The point is that the strategists have singled out Breit because it's going to open a German platform and they're terrified Trump will use it via Steve Bannon to take down Merkel. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete opperman of the spd knew already that this former socialist party will fail next Bundestag election. The reason is not Russian hacking but that they are nowadays (since Gerhard Schröder with HartzIV-laws) only a neoliberal party without any difference to the merkel party. I never will elect the spd again in my life.
ivanwa88
Less extensive but a recent report indicated same trend in Germany so what are they bleating about? the truth is out there and the public are incensed with the ruthless mob on the hill preaching lies and deceit.
A new era is now dawning its a cyclic thing a pendulum of reform and healing its time for a peoples government just as the UK and US have voted in the last 12 months.
All there protestation is futile it is the will of the people that want there government and there nation back!
Angus Gallagher
We all know exactly what happened in Dortmund.
kooka