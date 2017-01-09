Kremlin Denies Role in US Election Hack, Calls Accusations 'Witch Hunt'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Commenting on an unclassified US intelligence report published on Friday, the Kremlin spokesman echoed a range of expert opinion that the US Intelligence Community's "high confidence" on alleged Russia's interference in the US election lacked proof.

"We continue to categorically rule out any involvement by Moscow and accusations that officials or official Russian agencies could be involved in any hacker attacks," Peskov told reporters.

"We are observing serious fatigue from these charges. It is reminiscent of a full-grown 'witch-hunt'," he stressed.

"This publication has not added any substance to merit comment. From our viewpoint, allegations supported by absolutely nothing continue to be heard at quite an amateur, emotional level, which is hardly applicable to the highly professional work of really high-quality security services," Peskov stressed.

The US Intelligence Community report claimed that Russia launched an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at undermining public faith in the US democratic process and creating a preference for President-elect Donald Trump.

Russia has repeatedly denied the US allegations calling them absurd and characterizing them as an attempt to divert public opinion from revelations of corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.

After receiving an intelligence briefing on the US Intelligence Community's report, Trump said the election outcome had not been affected. US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan also suggested that the assessment should not be used by partisans to delegitimize Trump's presidency.