Register
12:19 GMT +309 January 2017
Live
    Search
    People watch a TV news channel airing an image of North Korea's ballistic missile launch published in North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul. (File)

    China Seriously Concerned Over Escalation Between North Korea, US

    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    Politics
    Get short URL
    115301

    China is seriously concerned over North Korea and the United States escalating the situation on the Korean peninsula, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman said Monday.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un on a snow-covered top of Mount Paektu in North Korea
    © AFP 2016/ Rodong Sinmun
    'Humble Leader': No Massive Celebrations in N Korea on Kim Jong-Un's Birthday
    BEIJING (Sputnik) — The tensions on the peninsula have become increasingly heated over recent months, with North Korea escalating its ballistic missile and nuclear tests and the United States ramping up its military presence in South Korea.

    "We are seriously concerned over this… We call on all sides to refrain from actions that could escalate the situation. We will closely monitor the situation and try to contribute to upholding peace and stability on the peninsula," Lu Kang said at a briefing.

    The situation on the peninsula remains complex and sensitive, he added.

    On September 5, Pyongyang launched three ballistic missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan. Several days later it conducted a successful test of a nuclear warhead, which is believed to be the fifth and largest blast since Pyongyang began pursuing nuclear and ballistic missile programs. In the latest New Year's address to the nation, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the country was finalizing preparations for another intercontinental ballistic missile test.

    On Sunday, the North Korean Foreign Ministry said the country was ready to launch a ballistic missile at any time and from any location. On the same day, former minister at the North Korean embassy in London Thae Yong-ho, who defected to South Korea in 2016, stated that North Korea seeks to complete the development of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) by the end of 2017 or in early 2018.

    The developments prompted the United States to react, with US Secretary of Defense Ash Carter stating that the United States was ready to shoot down a North Korean ballistic missile in case it is coming in the direction of the country's territory or the territory of its allies.

    Related:

    Pentagon Chief Carter on North Korean Ballistic Missile: We Would Shoot It Down
    Defector: North Korean Army Chief Was Executed After Wiretap
    North Korea Aims to Complete New Ballistic Missile Development by 2018
    Tags:
    escalation, relations, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      cast235
      There is NO reason to be there. U.S have sufficient assets to contain NK. Ut would NEVER reach U.S. Unless Russia gets involved, and Russia already said, An NK nuclear state is UNACCEPTABLE.
      Then? Surrounding Russia and China. About China's accusations of using those systems to check China military, I wouldn't mind that. U.S have planes , subs and ships capable of see even MORE than that system. Believe it or not.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Coldest in Over 100 Years: Moscow Celebrates Christmas With a Shiver
    Coldest in Over 100 Years: Moscow Celebrates Christmas With a Shiver
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok