Damascus Open to Constitutional Referendum Discussions at Astana Talks - Assad

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Assad told French media that the government delegation was ready for talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana, despite lack of clarity regarding the makeup of the opposition delegation.

"If they want to discuss this point [Assad's presidency], they have to discuss the constitution, and the constitution is not owned by the government or the president or by the opposition; it should be owned by the Syrian people, so you need a referendum for every constitution," Assad said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu named January 23 as the possible date of the intra-Syrian negotiations, provided that the two-week ceasefire holds on the ground.

"This is one of the points that could be discussed in that meeting, of course," he added in the statement posted on the Syrian presidency's official online channel.

