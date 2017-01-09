Register
10:48 GMT +309 January 2017
Live
    Search
    President Assad and his wife in a Damascus culture center

    Damascus Open to Constitutional Referendum Discussions at Astana Talks - Assad

    Facebook.com
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 15720

    Damascus is open for constitutional referendum talks at intra-Syrian negotiations set to be held in Kazakhstan this month, President Bashar Assad said in remarks published Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Assad told French media that the government delegation was ready for talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana, despite lack of clarity regarding the makeup of the opposition delegation.

    World cities. Astana
    © Sputnik/ Ekaterina Chesnokova
    Assad Affirms Readiness for Astana Talks With Opposition, Sets 'No Limit' for Negotiations

    "If they want to discuss this point [Assad's presidency], they have to discuss the constitution, and the constitution is not owned by the government or the president or by the opposition; it should be owned by the Syrian people, so you need a referendum for every constitution," Assad said.

    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu named January 23 as the possible date of the intra-Syrian negotiations, provided that the two-week ceasefire holds on the ground.

    "This is one of the points that could be discussed in that meeting, of course," he added in the statement posted on the Syrian presidency's official online channel.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Assad Believes Majority of Islamists Return to Normal Lives - French MP
    Assad to French MPs: Allegations of Syrian Gov't Chemical Weapons Use Ridiculous
    Assad Positive About Astana Peace Talks – French Lawmaker
    Syria's Assad Discusses Fight Against Terrorism With Iraqi Prime Minister's Aide
    Here's What's Forcing Turkey to Actually End Support for Anti-Assad Jihadists
    US Backs Turkish Support for Anti-Assad Rebels in Syria Fighting Daesh
    Putin, Assad Discuss Syrian Ceasefire, Astana Talks in Phone Call
    Tags:
    Syrian crisis, Syrian conflict, negotiations, Bashar al-Assad, Astana, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Coldest in Over 100 Years: Moscow Celebrates Christmas With a Shiver
    Coldest in Over 100 Years: Moscow Celebrates Christmas With a Shiver
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok