UK Foreign Secretary Arrives in New York for Talks With Trump's Key Advisers

LONDON (Sputnik) — Johnson has arrived in New York to meet key members of Trump's aides.

"Following the successful meeting last month between the prime minister’s chiefs of staff and president-elect Donald Trump’s team, Boris Johnson is undertaking a short visit to the US for meetings with close advisers to the president-elect and senior congressional leaders," a Foreign Office spokesman said late Sunday.

Johnson is expected to meet Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and his chief strategist Steve Bannon. The discussions would be focused on UK-US relations, as well as other foreign policy matters.

Johnson's visit comes just after Trump tweeted that he was looking forward to meeting UK Prime Minister Theresa May in the spring, adding that Britain was a very special ally of the United States.

In mid-December, Fiona Hill and Nick Timothy, May’s joint chiefs of staff, traveled to New York and Washington. The visit of the prime minister's key staff members was "part of a process leading towards the PM’s first visit with President-elect Trump," according to a Downing Street spokesman.

