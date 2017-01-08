Putin Expresses Condolences to Netanyahu Over Deadly Jerusalem Truck Attack

© AFP 2016/ Gali TIBBON Israeli PM Says Driver of Truck Ramming Into Crowd in Jerusalem Supported Daesh (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, a truck, coming reportedly from an Arab neighborhood, rammed into a group of soldiers getting off a bus in Jerusalem. As a result of the ramming attack, at least four soldiers were killed and 13 others injured. The truck driver was shot dead. The police classified the incident as a terror attack.

“President Putin conveyed his condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the terror attack and wished a speedy recovery to all injured,” the press service said.

Following the attack, Netanyahu said that all signs indicate that the driver was a supporter of Daesh terrorist group.