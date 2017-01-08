Will Hillary Clinton Make a Comeback as the Next Mayor of New York?

Many New York Democrats are urging Hillary Clinton to return to the political scene by challenging the current New York mayor Bill de Blasio in elections that will take place this year on November 7.

So far no prominent democrats have put forward their candidacy for the upcoming elections and the law allows the mayor of New York to be elected for two, four-year terms in a row, so De Blasio’s position is strong enough despite a slight drop in the rankings.

De Blasio was a campaign manager for Hillary Clinton’s first Senate campaign; however, he initially refused to endorse her presidential bid in April and skipped the official launch of Clinton’s presidential campaign. He finally endorsed Clinton at the end of October.

So now, Clinton could challenge the current New York City mayor whose term will wrap up at the end of 2017, The New York Daily News said on Friday citing an anonymous source.

Clinton, however, has not made an official comment about these reports. However, some experts believe that there is a chance she might run and actually get elected.

The chairman of the center for political information, Alexei Mukhin told RT in an interview that Clinton is an active politician and has “a certain political reflection, which makes her constantly try to get back on track.”

“It is clear that the loss to Donald Trump was a serious shock to Clinton, her team and a good half of Americans. Thus, Hillary wants to demonstrate good political form, as to not to disappoint her fans,” Mukhin said.

According to another political analyst Vasilisa Kulakova probability of Clinton running for post is actually quite high.

“New York is the financial center and during elections Clinton’s primary supporters were the financial transnational companies. In this regard, there is a very high probability that she will be elected if she runs. She is very suitable for the role of the mayor of New York,” Kulkova told RT.

The expert noted that despite the pre-election rhetoric of Hillary who promised “to nail” the big companies, the Democrats have always supported the interests of big finance capital.

She also said that it is quite possible that the supporters of Clinton will go an extra mile to show their backing for her and make her the mayor of New York City.

Considering whether or not Clinton will run for the post it is also worth taking a look at the previous politicians and how they dealt with losing their candidacy for the presidential posts.

In 2000, Democrat Al Gore lost to Republican George W. Bush Junior and it was the end of his political career. However, in 2007 he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for “the study of the effects of global climate change caused by human activities and development of possible actions for its prevention.”

In 2004, Democrat John Kerry lost to Bush as well but Kerry was not only able to continue his political career, he even took over the position as Secretary of State from Hillary Clinton in 2013.

Similarly, in 2008 John McCain lost to Democrat Barack Obama but to this day he remains one of the most influential Republicans in the Senate. On January 3, 2017, marked 30 years since McCain became a senator from Arizona.

Deputy Director of the Institute of US and Canada, Victor Supyan in an interview with RT noted that future political career of Hillary depends solely on her mood.

“The question is not whether it makes sense, but whether there is a chance. Everything else depends on her vitality and desire. There are many examples of people who, having been defeated at an election went to another place and were elected,” Supyan said.

Republican candidate Donald Trump won the 2016 US election in November with a total of 304 Electoral College votes against 227 electoral votes secured by his rival, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.