Former Banker, National Front Opponent Joins Presidential Race in France

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the France Info radio, the 52-year-old candidate managed to receive over 500 needed signatures of the French cities' mayors and other elected officials.

The radio added that until 2003 Regis had been working in the bank and became an aide at a local government in the Val-d'Oise region. He founded the Aimer la France movement, which is calling for the fight against fatalism, populism and extremism in France. Regis promotes a national unity government to prevent the National Front party, which is headed by another candidate for presidency, Marine Le Pen, from obtaining power.

The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled to take place on April 23, 2017, and the run-off, if needed, would be held in May. The list of candidates already includes such politicians as Francois Fillon from The Republicans party, Manuel Valls from the Socialist Party, Le Pen, Emmanuel Macron from the En Marche! (Onwards) party and Jean-Luc Melenchon from the Left party as well as many other candidates.