19:39 GMT +308 January 2017
    Cars pass by a billboard showing US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin placed by pro-Serbian movement in the town of Danilovgrad on November 16, 2016

    Trump-Putin Dialogue 'Would Be Desirable' to Improve US-Russia Relations

    © AFP 2016/ Savo PRELEVIC
    With US President-elect Donald Trump taking office on January 20, many hope that relations between Russia and the US will improve. In an interview with Deutsche Welle, Chairman of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) Wolfgang Ischinger said that it is important for the West to continue negotiations with Moscow.

    Ischinger sees Trump's readiness to improve relations with Moscow as a chance to rebuild trust between Russia and the West.

    "A dialogue between the US and Russia can't be wrong. But there is one important condition. Whatever will be discussed, it shouldn't be done ‘over the head' of the peoples of the Baltic countries, Ukrainians, Europeans, and lead to the decisions that will have a negative impact on these countries. If America, will once again confirm its commitment to NATO, sit down at the negotiating table and have a conversation with Putin about a new strategic agreement, I believe that this would be desirable," Ischinger said.

    A journalist writes a material as she watches a live telecast of the U.S. presidential election standing at portraits of U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Union Jack pub in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko
    If Trump Tries to Lift Obama's Sanctions, He 'Will Be Branded as Putin's Agent'
    Moscow-Washington relations reached a new low after US President Barack Obama's administration ordered the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closure of two Russian diplomatic compounds and new sanctions against Russian individuals over Moscow's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election, something the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.

    Russian officials have called the US' allegations absurd, saying that they are intended to deflect US public opinion from revelations of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.

    Earlier, in an interview with Sputnik, Ischinger noted that Europe will also maintain close ties with the United States regardless of who is in power in Washington. According to him, the EU is interested in having a close relationship with US President-elect Donald Trump despite concerns raised by his words during his presidential campaign.

    "The relationship with the United States is a fundamentally important relationship for Germany and for the European Union regardless of who's in the White House. So of course we are interested in having a close partnership with Mr. Trump even if he has said things during the election campaign which have created… concerns in Europe," Ischinger told Sputnik.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Putin Wishes Happy New Year to Trump, US Nation – Kremlin
    In an interview with Deutsche Welle, Ischinger reiterated his position, saying that the new US administration is likely to confirm its commitment to NATO, despite Trump's previous critical remarks about the military alliance.

    During the 2016 election, President-elect Donald Trump criticized other NATO members for not meeting the alliance's minimum requirement to spend 2 percent of their GDP on defense.

    According to Ischinger, it would be a "big mistake" if Trump "questioned" the only active alliance that connects the US with Europe.

    "[NATO] is a political tool for the US superpower in Europe, which enables it to act as a stabilizing power that maintains order. It would be a step against US interests. I do not think Trump is ready for this," the politician concluded.

