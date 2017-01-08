US President-Elect Trump Looking Forward to Meeting UK Prime Minister May

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Friday, a Downing Street spokesman confirmed information that May intended to meet Trump in the spring.

I look very much forward to meeting Prime Minister Theresa May in Washington in the Spring. Britain, a longtime U.S. ally, is very special! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2017

In mid-December, Fiona Hill and Nick Timothy, the prime minister’s joint chiefs of staff, traveled to New York and Washington. The visit of May's key staff members was "part of a process leading towards the PM’s first visit with President-elect Trump."

May was critical of Trump during the presidential campaign due to his proposed ban on Muslims entering the United States.

On November 8, Trump managed to come ahead of his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in the US presidential elections, securing 290 electoral votes. Trump's inauguration will be held on January 20, 2017.

