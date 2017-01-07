US Remains Committed to Partnership With Afghanistan - Under Secretary of State

© Photo: Press service of the Ukrainian president Poroshenko Hopes to Develop 'Strategic Partnership' Between Ukraine and China

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Shannon's visit comes amid uncertainty over the future of the US policy on Afghanistan as President-elect Donald Trump has so far kept a lid on how he would deal with the Afghan conflict.

"Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon traveled to Kabul, Afghanistan, where he met with President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, and other senior government officials. Ambassador Shannon underscored the strong partnership between the United States and Afghanistan and reiterated our continued commitment to Afghanistan’s peace, prosperity, and security," the statement of the US Department of Defense said.

Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with Taliban insurgents and other extremist factions operating in the country. The United States has been carrying out a counter-terrorist operation in Afghanistan since 2001.

In May 2012, the two countries signed the Enduring Strategic Partnership Agreement, followed by the Bilateral Security Agreement (BSA) signed in September 2014. In July 2012, Afghanistan became the first country which was designated US Major Non-NATO Ally (MNNA).