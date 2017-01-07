Register
17:52 GMT +307 January 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. Marines scan the northwest perimeter of the American military compound at Afghanistan's Kandahar airport using sophisticated thermal imagery equipment, while Marines in light armored vehicles, supported by U.S. special forces and helicopters, search houses outside the perimeter of the airfield, Monday Jan. 14, 2002

    What Lessons Obama's 'Messy' Operations in Middle East Hold for Trump

    © AP Photo/ Marco Di Lauro
    Politics
    Get short URL
    215310

    The Obama administration has contributed to weakening America's capabilities to conduct large-scale multi-dimensional security-related missions overseas, Dr. Jeffrey Stacey and Michael O'Hanlon wrote for the National Interest, adding that US President-elect Donald Trump "needs to correct" this mistake.

    "For good reasons or not, we kept finding ourselves in such missions abroad. Nor is there any reason to think that the rest of the 21st century will see less demand for messy operations, which, when difficult, tend to require at least a limited US role," the analysts noted.

    O'Hanlon, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, and Dr. Stacey, a former State Department official in the Obama administration, observed that Washington has not been prepared to deal with counterinsurgency, stabilization missions and nation building operations since US leadership arrived at incorrect conclusions.

    "After World War II, we dramatically cut capabilities and were not ready for Korea (which was mostly a war, rather than a complex mission, but a different type of combat than we'd recently seen.) After Korea, we failed to see the writing on the wall and went back to preparing for high-end combat with tanks and even nuclear weapons, and thus were not ready for counterinsurgency in Vietnam," they said, also citing operations in Lebanon, Somalia, Iraq and Afghanistan.

    Military engineers of the Russian Army's international counter-mine center continue the demining operation in eastern Aleppo, Syria
    Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation
    Moscow at 'Center of Decision Making in Syria While US is Out in the Cold'
    Barack Obama was elected on a pledge to limit America's presence in the Middle East and he largely delivered on this promise. "But then Obama went further, directing his government to avoid sizing military forces in particular for large-scale stabilization missions. In other words, he directed the armed forces not even to retain the capability to do big things that extended beyond their warfighting comfort zones," the analysts explained.

    "The rest of the government took notice as well. What had always been fledgling efforts in the Department of State and related agencies to build up a capacity for large-scale stabilization missions were largely ended, in keeping with the president's guidance and Capitol Hill's ensuing budgetary directives," they added.

    A child walks past a display of masks of US President Barack Obama, and presidential hopefuls Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, for sale at a shop selling Halloween items in Alhambra, California on October 21, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ Frederic J. BROWN
    Trump-Obama Standoff Has 'No Analogues in Modern American History'
    O'Hanlon and Dr. Stacey urged Donald Trump to make "modest" adjustments to the capabilities of the US Armed Forces, the US Department of State and USAID.

    "In a standard post-conflict scenario, reforming security forces and establishing the rule of law are crucial. Civilian experts in these activities are essential. They are also essential in conflict prevention deployments," they explained.

    The analysts also urged the Trump team to the International Stabilization and Peacebuilding Initiative (ISPI), a group of governments and international organizations committed to enhancing civilian peacebuilding capacity.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Back Again: US Marines May Return to Afghanistan to Advise Ground Forces
    In Obama’s Final Year, US Dropped 26,171 Bombs Around the World
    Sign of Things to Come? Saudi Paper Flatters Putin Over Growing Clout in Mideast
    US-Qatar Radar Deal: What's the Real Reason for the Purchase
    Tags:
    foreign policy, stabilization, military operations, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Middle East, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      jerrys57
      Obama was a destroyer of Nations President, just like Clinton, and the Bushes before him, and Hillary Clinton would be the same as them.
      Now we have new hope in Donald Trump that he will bring change the whole world so badly needs.
      Looking back at the legacy of the others is like looking into an old graveyard in comparison to Trump looking like a gleaming new...(Think of your best Car)
    • Reply
      peaceactivist2
      Chicago black gang leaders ordered killings rivalries with unreasonable and simple things as IOU on drugs. Similar things happen in top leadership in the house too, sound just like it.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Pray, Sing Carols and Tell Fortunes: How Russia Celebrate Christmas
    Pray, Sing Carols and Tell Fortunes: How Russia Celebrate Christmas
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok