BEIRUT (Sputnik) – Raffoul added that Lebanon and Russia have a common strategic task, which is the fight against terrorism.

"There is a project totaling over half a billion dollars on strengthening the Lebanese army by Russian weaponry, including tanks, rockets, missile launchers. We hope to intensify work on the issue amid positive atmosphere, which is now prevailing," Raffoul said noting that the oil and gas sphere is regarded as priority by the new government.