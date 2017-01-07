Register
07 January 2017
    Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif

    Iranian FM Calls on UN to Address Human Rights Violations in Myanmar

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to address violations of the rights of the Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, which he said amounted to a "flagrant violation" of the UN Charter.

    Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar, who were rescued by the Myanmar navy alongside Bangladesh refugees, are interviewed by immigration officers at a Muslim religious school used as a temporary refugee camp, at the Aletankyaw village in the Maungdaw township, in Rakhine state May 23, 2015
    Myanmar Vows to Investigate Police Abuse of Rohingya Captured on Video
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In December, UN Human Rights Office estimated 27,000 Rohingyas were forced to flee as a result of military operation in Myanmar's Rakhine region launched after a series of attacks carried out on October 9.

    Rohingyas are an ethnic Muslim group from predominantly Buddhist Myanmar, a Southeast Asian nation known formerly in the West as Burma. The Myanmar government denies citizenship to the Rohingya, treating them as undocumented immigrants from Bangladesh. Numerous Rohingya people have fled Myanmar to escape persecution to Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand, often at the hands of smugglers.

    "Not only are the Rohingya Muslims deprived of their most basic rights which include the right to a territory and a government that supports them, they are also subject to atrocities and inhumane behaviors on a daily basis… I hope that the international community and the relevant UN mechanisms… act swiftly and take essential steps towards allaying international concern about the situation of Rohingya Muslims," Zarif said in a letter.

    He added that the situation of the Rohingya Muslim community was deteriorating.

    "This situation, which constitutes a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter and runs counter to the most fundamental principles enshrined in human-right documents, is a matter of deep concern for the international community and Muslims all over the world," Zarif stressed.

    The letter comes ahead of the January 19 emergency meeting of foreign ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) states in Kuala Lumpur to discuss the Rohingya crisis.

